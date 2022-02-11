Narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR: Launching a crackdown, Khyber Pakhtu-nkhwa Excise Department has recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arrested three smugglers from Mardan and Charsadda on Thursday.
According to Excise Department, nine kilogram hashish was recovered from a car near Goal Chowk Mardan. The contraband was hidden in secret compartments of the car.
