Traffic Volunteers body launched

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Thursday formally launched the Traffic Volunteers body at the Police Lines Peshawar.
Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan and other senior officials were present, said a handout. Speaking at the ceremony, Bangash said police should involve students from all 32 universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this volunteer work.
He said that traffic volunteers should go to educational institutions and create awareness about traffic among the students. The minister said non-observance of traffic rules would take a journey of 10 minutes to an hour which would cause trouble to the people. He said thousands of people in Pakistan lose lives or become disabled in traffic accidents every year due to violation of traffic laws.
Bangash said that in the world the focus was not on roads but traffic rules. He said the use of technology in traffic was very important, adding the traffic system would be digitized as soon as possible.
He said the people should cooperate with the police for enforcing the traffic laws. The minister said the traffic system could be improved only by following the traffic rules.
