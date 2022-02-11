KP to outsource 9 more health facilities in March

PESHAWAR: The KP government will complete the outsourcing process of another nine health facilities by the first week of March, a meeting was told on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the progress review meeting of the Health Department, said a handout.

Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The forum was briefed about the progress made so far on development projects in the Health sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About the current status of the outsourcing of health facilities in the province, it was informed that so far 10 different health facilities have been outsourced through the Health Foundation.

These facilities include six Category-D hospitals of different districts, one Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, one District Headquarter Hospital, One Rural Health Centers and a Model Hospital.

It was added that a total of 166 development projects were being implemented in the Health sector of KP for which more than Rs 23 billion has been allocated in the budget of the current financial year.

Out of these projects, 48 are due for completion which would be completed by the end of June this year.

The projects include the establishment of Bannu Medical College, Fountain House Peshawar, KMU Institute of Nursing and Medical Technology, Rehabilitation of Woman and Children Hospital Bannu, Establishment of Type-D Hospital at Tirah Bagh Maidan, revamping of the basic health units (BHUs) at merged areas and other projects of establishment and upgradation of hospitals.

Besides, work is also in progress on various projects of strengthening and revamping of Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and BHUs across the province.

As many as 47 RHCs and 200 BHUs would also be converted into 24/7 health facilities.

The work on a number of other mega health projects, including Timergara Medical College would be completed by the end of this financial year.

The chief minister termed the timely completion of important development projects as one of the top priorities of his government and directed all the provincial departments to immediately start the process of hiring human resources and procurement of equipment for the development projects with 75 percent of civil work completed so that the project could be operationalized without any delay when civil work is completed.

He directed them to ensure all-time availability of staff, equipment and medicines in the Accident and Emergency Department of Tehsil and District Headquarters Hospitals.

Mahmood Khan termed Sehat Card Plus Scheme as a mega project of the KP government and directed the quarters concerned to take necessary steps to cover the free treatment of cancer in the scheme.