Durrani to table resolution in PA for special persons’ rights

BANNU: Leader of Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani on Thursday said that a resolution would be tabled in the assembly to achieve rights of the physically challenged persons in the province.

“There will be no compromise on the rights of special persons. We go for legislation to make them productive citizens of the society to earn a decent living,” he said while talking to delegation here.

CIP convener Zahidur Rahman led the delegation.

Akram Durrani, who is also former chief minister of KP and central leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, said that handicapped persons had social, political and democratic rights, which would be guaranteed through legislation from the provincial assembly soon. He said that they would raise voice on every forum for the rights of special persons so that they should not become a burden on society.

Akram Durranisaid that quota in jobs and other welfare programmes would be allocated to facilitate the handicapped persons.