MMC, BKMC directors removed

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) removed the medical director and hospital director of the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) on Thursday.

It was stated to be the first meeting of the board members in the hospital after their selection by the provincial government in October 2021.

The board had earlier held its first introductory meeting in Peshawar but they used to visit the hospital regularly and give guidelines to the hospital administration.

According to sources, it was the first time that all seven members of the board gathered at the MMC to take this important decision of replacing the top management.

Insiders told The News that there were no specific complaints or allegations against Medical Director Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali and Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mahmood but both were civil servants and had completed their tenures.

Prof Mukhtiar Ali is a surgeon and was appointed as medical director by the previous board.

The previous board was happy with his performance and had given him an extension in his responsibility as medical director.

Prof Mukhtiar had reportedly taken some practical steps to introduce the institutional-based private practice and convinced the faculty members to join IBP.

However, he had developed differences with some of his colleagues as they were not willing to join the IBP.

Prof Mukhtiar is supposed to retire next month, March 2022. The board appointed Prof Imad Khan of the ENT Department as acting medical director of the hospital.

Some faculty members expressed concern over his appointment, saying he had never attended IBP and would not be able to strengthen the services.

BoG Chairman Dr Javaid Khan, however, argued that it was an interim arrangement and they would soon advertise these positions to hire people on merit. Similarly, the board replaced Dr Tariq Mahmood and appointed Dr Jamilur Rahman as hospital director.

Dr Jamilur Rahman is a project director of BKMC and Nursing College, Mardan. Also, the board replaced secretary for BoG Asghar Khan.

The government had last year notified all the boards and almost the same people were selected except for the MMC where the entire board was replaced.

The board comprises Dr Javaid Khan, Plastic Surgeon Dr Obaidullah, Dr Muhammad Imranullah, Shandana Saad, Dr Zahooruddin, Tariq Khan and Musarrat Khan Aasi, a journalist.

According to sources, one of the outgoing officials asked the board members about reasons for their replacement and he was allegedly informed that there was a lot of pressure on them.

“The board first asked us to resign, which we refused. We asked them if there were any complaints or allegations against us and they said no. Then we asked them if there was any show-cause notice served on us and they said no,” the outgoing official told The News on condition of anonymity.

BoG Chairman Dr Javaid Khan denied reports of any external pressure, saying all the board members were highly qualified and respectable people and they were sparing time from their busy positions to serve the people of the province.

“In three months, the board had done some excellent work and many other projects are in the pipeline to provide patients with the best available services in the hospital. When we took over the hospital, there was 9 per cent utilisation of Sehat Sahulat Card in MMC. And in three months it has reached 40 per cent,” he explained.

Dr Javaid Khan said they had set up one window operation in the Emergency Department where patients would not need running for a chit to seek services. “Patient is our priority and the doctors would first examine patients in the Emergency and then their attendants would need to get a chit. Similarly, we introduced some changes in the hospital pharmacy and made it mandatory for the doctors to prescribe medicines available in the pharmacy,” said the BoG chairman.