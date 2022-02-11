 
Friday February 11, 2022
Peshawar

DRC in Balakot settles 95 disputes

February 11, 2022

MANSEHRA: The Balakot’s dispute resolution council has settled over 95 percent cases which were referred to it by the police department.

“I have no words to laud the sincere efforts by the DRC members as a total of 954 cases were referred to them by the police department and they settled 910 of them,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told a meeting in Balakot on Thursday.

