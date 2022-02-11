BKMC-MTI devises ‘one attendant per patient’ policy

PESHAWAR: The management of Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI), Swabi has devised a new policy, under which only one attendant will be allowed with non-critical patients and two with the critically ill patients in the Emergency Department of the health facility.

An official statement said the new policy is aimed to reduce the influx of attendants and to improve patient care.

A spokesperson of BKMC-MTI said the decision was taken in BKMC-MTI’s executive committee meeting, with an aim to prevent overcrowding in the emergency. As per the new policy, attendants would be allowed to meet patients thrice a day only, i.e. from 6:30am to 7:30am, from 12pm to 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm in winter season. Also, the facility would soon devise a food policy for the patients as well.