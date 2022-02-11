Teachers take to streets for allowances merger

Islamabad : Hundreds of government employees, including teachers, gathered at D Chowk here on Thursday under the umbrella of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) to demand an immediate relief of 15 per cent increase in pay as announced by the federal government. The employees said their demands like the merger of ad-hoc allowances in basic pay, up-gradation, and time-scale promotion hadn't been met.

They held a demonstration at D Chowk in response to a 15pc increase in their pay announced by the government. They were holding flags, banners, and placards inscribed with slogans regarding pay disparity and price hikes. The protesters shouted slogans for the bridging of pay disparity at all levels.

AGEGA chief coordinator Rahman Bajwa said, “We are committed to our demands like reduction of pay disparity among the employees of various departments, grant of up-gradation and time scale promotion. If our demands are not met, we will again be on roads.” President of Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) Dr. Rahima Rahman regarded the 15pc increase as an eyewash in presence of sky mounting prices of daily amenities including petroleum prices.

She said a 15pc increase in pay is not in accordance with the increase in inflation. She demanded more increases in the coming federal budget and said that raise should be extended to the government servants of BPS-20 and above.