10 die of COVID-19 from Pindi, 326 cases reported

Rawalpindi : Another 10 confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours that is the highest number of deaths caused by the virus from the district in a day since COVID-19 hit Pakistan in 2020.

To date, a total of 1,281 patients belonging to the Rawalpindi district have died of the infection out of a total of 42,156 patients so far reported from the district. The case fatality rate of COVID-19 is much higher in Rawalpindi as compared to other districts of the country including Islamabad Capital Territory from where as many as 990 patients died of the infection out of 132,400 patients reported from the federal capital so far.

Death of 10 patients in the last 24 hours took the death toll from the region to 2,271 while 326 new patients were confirmed positive for the disease from the twin cities taking the tally to 174,556.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has dropped down to around 4.35 per cent in the region that has gone up to well over 16 per cent some two weeks back. Also, the number of active cases from the twin cities is on a continuous decline at least for the last nine days.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 239 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 against 5405 tests conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 4.42 per cent. A decline is evident in the past few days however everyone should follow SOPs and get vaccinated, he said. The positivity rate of the infection in Rawalpindi was recorded as 4.31 per cent in the last 24 hours. From Rawalpindi district, another 82 patients were tested positive. To date, as many as 39,671 patients from the district have so far recovered from COVID-19 while on Thursday, a total of 1,204 active cases were there from Rawalpindi.

Of 1,204 cases, 82 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,122 were in hone isolation on Thursday. To date, 122,005 patients from ICT have recovered from COVID-19. On Thursday, there were 9,405 active cases in the federal capital after the recovery of 1,031 patients in the last 24 hours.