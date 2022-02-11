Gang busted

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested six accused of Chamber Gang involved in numerous robbery incidents in Islamabad, the police spokesman said.

A police team comprising Sub-Inspector Turab Al-Hassan, ASI Jafar Ali, Alamdar Hussain and other officials busted a robbers gang known as Chamber Gang. This gang was involved in snatching motorcycles, mobile phones and cash at gunpoint. Police team has also recovered 20 mobile phones, Rs15,000 in cash, three motorcycles and weapons used in the incident.

The arrested accused have been identified as Muhammad Qasim alias Zaheer alias Chamber, Shan Ali alias Kali Daas, Abdul Waheed alias Waheedi Kala, Mudassar Ali alias Ali, Muhammad Umair, and Ali Ahmad alias Islam. Separate cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.