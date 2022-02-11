Vawda woes

This refers to the editorial ‘Exit Vawda’ (February 10). It has discussed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) decision to disqualify Faisal Vawda. That he was made a senator when his candidature was under dispute is strange. One feels that during the case the ECP should have approached the Pakistan Embassy in the US to find out the actual citizenship status of Vawda and taken action accordingly. The ECP and the courts should ensure that such cases of parliamentarians do not exceed 30 days. The ECP should also take necessary steps to ensure that no one with wrong information makes his/her way into parliament in the upcoming elections.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
