Atrocious advice

This refers to the editorial ‘Exit Vawda’ . It has discussed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to...
Increasing population and climate change greatly affect the country’s depleting resources. Climate changes cause...
There are grievances and bad blood among different factions of our society which have greatly polarised people....
It is stunning to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan has distributed certificates to ministers in recognition of...
It is disappointing to know that Prime Minister Imran Khan, after three and half years in office, has not yet realised...
Muslims in today’s India have become extremely vulnerable. The Modi-led government has left no stone unturned to...
