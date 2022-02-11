 
Friday February 11, 2022
Atrocious advice

February 11, 2022

It was shocking to find out that a pregnant woman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a nail hammered in her skull at the instructions of a fake spiritual healer to ensure the birth of a male child.

The healer who recommended this should be dealt with an iron hand.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

