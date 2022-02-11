Lend them an ear

There are grievances and bad blood among different factions of our society which have greatly polarised people. Terrorists are taking full advantage of this discord. We must realise that we cannot fight forever. Perpetual warfare can only result in loss – of lives and precious resources – and hinder the country’s development. Building walls will not bring us safety – nor has warfare helped us so far.
We must revisit our strategy, and instead of looking beyond our borders for enemies, we must first look at the problems within the state. It is the need of the hour to have open dialogue between political parties and civil societies which are discontent. This could be done in the same way as the ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ set up in South Africa at the end of the apartheid to listen to the grievances of victims of human rights violations. However, success in such a venture can only be achieved through concerted efforts from all sides.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
