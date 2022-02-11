Looking for a home

I retired in BPS 19 in 2009, after serving the provincial and federal governments for a cumulative period of about 39 years. Even though 12 years have passed since my retirement, I have not been allotted a plot or a flat by the Federal Government Employees’ Housing Foundation (FGEHF).
When I am eligible for a plot or an apartment under the FGEHF rules, why have I not yet been given a plot?
Amjed Jaaved
Rawalpindi
