Looking for a home

I retired in BPS 19 in 2009, after serving the provincial and federal governments for a cumulative period of about 39 years. Even though 12 years have passed since my retirement, I have not been allotted a plot or a flat by the Federal Government Employees’ Housing Foundation (FGEHF).

When I am eligible for a plot or an apartment under the FGEHF rules, why have I not yet been given a plot?

Amjed Jaaved

Rawalpindi