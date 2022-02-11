Modern solutions

This refers to the letter ‘Banking blues’ by Zafar Ullah Khan (February 1). It is true that for a long time, the only way to pay utility bills was for people to stand in long queues at various bank branches. However, these days mobile banking apps have revolutionised the way utility bills are paid. I do not remember the last time I had to stand in a long queue, or even step out of my home/office, to pay any bill.
Mobile-wallet services are easy to use and save time. They also offer a number of distinct features such as scan-to-pay, bill generation alert and digital payment stamps on receipts. The best thing is that all this can be done from anywhere. One feels that people should switch to online banking. Even though it may seem intimidating and unreliable at first, it is not.
Muhammad Alamgir Khan
Islamabad
