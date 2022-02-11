EU cuts eurozone growth forecast

Brussels: The eurozone economy will grow less than expected this year, the European Commission said on Thursday, as energy prices and supply chain problems jack up inflation and delay a more sustained recovery from the pandemic.

The EU executive said GDP in the single currency bloc would grow by 4.0 percent this year, instead of the 4.3 percent forecast only three months ago.

Inflation would increase to a much stronger than expected 3.5 percent in 2022.

"Multiple headwinds have chilled Europe´s economy this winter: the swift spread of Omicron, a further rise in inflation driven by soaring energy prices and persistent supply-chain disruptions," said EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni. The high prices "are likely to remain strong until the summer, after which inflation is projected to decline as growth in energy prices moderates and supply bottlenecks ease," he added.