KE industrial users await govt help

ISLAMABAD: The government failed to implement its decision even after six months for extending a support package for additional consumption of power by K.Electric’s industrial users, a statement said.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had taken a decision to this effect in August 2021, but no notification has been issued by the ministry of Power for directing KE to implement it in the last six months, read a letter by Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP).

The delay in implementation of the decision was causing loss to the tune of billions of rupees to the industrial units, it added.

PALSP asked the ministry of Energy to take notice of the inordinate delay in issuance of notification to KE for extension of support/subsidy package for additional consumption of power by the industrial units in line with the government decision. The association representative stated that running the industry in the country had become ‘extremely difficult.’

“ It’s a great dilemma in Pakistan that we have to struggle hard for getting our legitimate rights,” they said.

The letter stated that in August, ECC of the Cabinet approved extension of incremental consumption package for K-Electric industrial consumers.

Power Division – ministry of Energy and NEPRA took six months for motion application of the ECC decision, review and approval and finally NEPRA released its order on January 11, 2022, regarding extension of incremental consumption package for K-Electric industrial consumers. However, they said, no gazette notification has been issued so far for continuation of the package.