Gold unchanged at Rs125,550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market remained flat at Rs125,550 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs107,639.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,834 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
Brussels: The eurozone economy will grow less than expected this year, the European Commission said on Thursday, as...
ISLAMABAD: The government failed to implement its decision even after six months for extending a support package for...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Agricultural Research Council on Thursday introduced nucleus seed harvest through tissue culture...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.636 billion or 7.4 percent in the week ended February...
LAHORE: We are running an ‘if’ and ‘but’ economy as we lack genuine economists who can guide the government in...
KARACHI: MCB Bank Limited reported a six percent rise in its full-year consolidated net profit, owing to a decline in...
Comments