Gold unchanged at Rs125,550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market remained flat at Rs125,550 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also stood the same at Rs107,639.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,834 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.