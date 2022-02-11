Forex reserves rise to $23.72bn

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.636 billion or 7.4 percent in the week ended February 05, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $23.72 billion, compared with $22.08 billion in the previous week.
The central bank received $1.053 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Fund’s Extended Fund Facility and proceeds against Pakistan International Sukuk bond issuance of $1 billion, the SBP data showed.
After accounting for external debt and other payments, the SBP reserves increased by $1.609 billion to $17.33 billion. As per analysts, the central bank’s reserves are sufficient to pay 2.73 months of imports. The reserves of commercial banks increased $27 million to $6.38 billion.
