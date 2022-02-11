MCB full-year profit up six percent

KARACHI: MCB Bank Limited reported a six percent rise in its full-year consolidated net profit, owing to a decline in operating expenses.

In a bourse filing, the bank reported a net profit of Rs30.811 billion for the year ended December 31, up from Rs29.037 billion the previous year. EPS came in at Rs26, compared with Rs24.5 last year.

MCB Bank also announced a final cash dividend of Rs5/share, which is in addition to already paid interim dividends of Rs14/share.

Net interest income of the bank settled at Rs63.987 billion during CY21, compared to Rs71.334 billion in CY20, down 10 percent on account of higher interest expenses.

Average policy rate registered a decline of 19 percent (166bps) from an average of 8.95 percent in last year to 7.29 percent in current year.

Non-markup income registered a growth of 11 percent and aggregated to Rs20.1 billion against Rs18.1 billion in last year.

“Improved transactional volumes, surge in business activities, diversification of revenue streams through continuous enrichment of bank’s product suite, investments towards digital transformation and an unrelenting focus on upholding the high service standards supplemented a growth of 14 percent in fee income whereas dividend and foreign exchange incomes increased by 86 percent and 48 percent, respectively,” a statement said.

The bank continues to prudently manage its operating expenses with a moderate increase of eight percent, despite sustained inflationary pressures amid currency devaluation and rising commodity prices, higher compliance-related regulatory charges, expansion in branch outreach and regular performance and merit adjustments of the human capital.

PTCL profit rises 14pc to Rs6.874bn in 2021

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Thursday reported a 14 percent increase in its net profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 on the back of an increase in revenue and other income.

PTCL’s net profit increased 14 percent to Rs6.874 billion in 2021, compared to Rs6.030 billion in 2020, a bourse filing said. Earnings per share (EPS) for the year stood at Rs1.35 compared to Rs1.18 posted in 2020.

The company skipped any payout for the year.

Net revenues for the year rose to Rs76.853 billion, compared with Rs71.804 billion a year earlier. Similarly, the cost of services increased to Rs60.32 billion from Rs56.807 billion last year. Other income increased slightly to Rs5.852 billion from Rs5.506 billion.

However, the company reported lower profits in its consolidated statement recording at Rs2.575 billion from Rs3.272 billion reported a year ago.

Engro Fertilizers annual profit up 16pc

Engro Fertilizers reported a 16 percent rise in its net profit for the year ended December 31, 2021 because of an increase in sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs21.092 billion for 2021, up from Rs18.133 billion in the preceding year. EPS came in at Rs15.80, compared with Rs13.58 last year.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs5/share for the year, which is in addition to the interim cash dividend of Rs11.50/share already paid.

Net sales for the year rose to Rs132.363 billion, compared with Rs105.846 billion a year earlier, up 25 percent due to jump in urea sales as well as an increase in prices of DAP and urea.

Arif Habib Ltd in its note said consolidated net profit for the calender year 2021, clocked in at Rs21.09 billion (EPS: Rs15.80) on a cumulative basis, up 16 percent year-on-year (all-time high earnings).

Rise in profit was due to higher urea offtake and lower finance cost, which slid 29 percent YoY to Rs337 million during Q4CY21 due to decline in borrowings, the brokerage house noted.