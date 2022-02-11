CDWP clears Rs273bn KCR project for ECNEC review

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Commission’s Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday approved the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) as a modern urban railway project worth Rs273.071 billion and referred it to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

The project was cleared in a meeting of CDWP, chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb and was attended by the officials of Railways, representatives of the provincial government and other relevant stakeholders.

Secretary Railway briefed the committee that under the project, the 43-kilometer dual track for Urban Rail Mass Transit System would be constructed in a period of three years on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The main objective of the project is to provide reliable, safe, and eco-friendly public transport to the metropolitan city of Karachi.

He said the project was expected to serve a daily ridership of 4,57,000, which was expected to soar to one million a day by the end of the 33-years concession period.

“It will deploy the use of an electric train and will be operational round the week,” the secretary said and added that under the plan, 30 stations would be constructed along the corridor covering the most densely populated areas of Karachi.

As per the route alignment, KCR commences from the existing Karachi city station, moves along the main line on Drigh Road Station. It further goes across Shahrah-e- Faisal and enters into Gulistan-e-Johar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Furthermore, it passes through the older residential areas of North Nazimabad, Nazimabad leading to the SITE area and further to the Port, and then reaches back to Karachi City Station.

The project is a part of the overall scheme for the improvement of transport infrastructure including road network, provision of public transport, mass transit facilities, and traffic management in Karachi, the largest metropolis of the country.

The development of KCR as a modern urban mass transit system will add to the existing public transport facilities in Karachi, which have fallen short to meet the incremental demand over the last few decades due to the non-availability of modern mass transit facilities and decline in the supply of large buses, while the city continues to expand.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission noted implementation of the project was a challenge.

“We need to invest in Railway as federal government is committed to support such public interest projects,” he added.

The committee also approved Gujranwala Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy (Phase-II) with a revised cost of Rs3.280 billion, and a project of Social Health Protection Initiatives, executed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government worth Rs3.366 billion.