Stocks end down on political, economic uncertainties

Stocks on Thursday fell off the upward trajectory after being hit by unverified reports regarding imposition of more taxes and whispers that a political storm was brewing in Islamabad, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index lost 399.72 points or 0.86 percent to end at 45,940.04 points, testing a top and a bottom of 46,468.26 and 45,936.18 points during the trading session.

Zafar Moti, a former director of the PSX, said if you analyse the market for the whole week, momentum was built during the midweek.

“It opened positive in the morning but closed on a weak note. The dollar has weakened but not at the level people are celebrating,” he said.

He said there were also talks of more taxes and an increase in the fuel prices by the government officials in the coming days.

“There are rumours that any political noise in Islamabad will have a serious impact on the market and investors will be cautious if there is any change in the government,” he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index shed 209.62 points or 1.16 percent to 17,937.90 points.

JS Research in its market wrap said investors booked capital gains at the start of the session and it continued throughout the day.

“Going forward, slight correction can be expected and we advise investors to book profits at current levels,” analysts at the brokerage said.

It further said in the latest MSCI Quarterly Index Review (QIR), consultation for Pakistan’s eligibility for inclusion in the MSCI FM100 Index and the MSCI FM 15% Country Capped Index had concluded.

“Pakistan will become a part of these indices in the upcoming MSCI Semi-Annual Index Review (SAIR) in May-2022. We expect a total of $86 million worth of foreign inflows, which can likely rejoice investor sentiment,” JS Research added.

Traded shares, however, increased 42 million to 285.96 million from 243.14 million, while trading value dropped to Rs9.27 billion from Rs9.93 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs7.845 trillion from Rs7.905 trillion. Out of 367 actives, 123 moved higher, 222 lower, while 22 ended as they had opened. Topline Securities Ltd in its daily market review said after a slightly positive opening the market ran into profit-taking, hitting an intraday low of 403 points.

Major negativity came from banking sector as HBL, MCB, BAHL, NBP, and ABL cumulatively dented the index by 160 points, the brokerage said.

It said technology and communication sector was also struck by profit-taking and as result SYS and TRG closed lower.

Rafhan Maize, which rose by Rs200 to Rs10,600 per share, emerged as the top gainer of the day, followed by Premium Textile that jumped Rs44.98 to Rs704.99 per share.

Being the top loser, Nestle Pakistan, fell Rs149.99 to Rs5,500.01 per share, trailed by Bata (Pakistan) XD, which lost Rs49.80 to close at Rs2,100 per share.

Ahsan Mehanti, at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed lower on investor concerns on widening trade deficit and reports of falling cement sales amid government cut in development budgets, and raise in industrial electricity tariff under IMF’s EFF (Extended Funding Facility) programme.” Political noise and rupee instability led to a negative close, Mehanti said.

Telecard Limited was the highest traded stock as it saw its 45.41 million shares changing hands on Thursday, while TPL Properties, recording a trade of 16.95 million shares, was the second most traded name.

Volumetric support also came from WorldCall Telecom, TPL Corp Ltd. Bank of Punjab, Unity Foods Ltd, Ghani Global Holdings, Dost Steels Ltd, PTCL, and Treet Corp.

Futures contracts’ turnover increased to 91.79 million shares from 59.97 million shares on Wednesday.