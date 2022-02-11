Bike makers likely to raise prices to offset high input costs

KARACHI: Motorcycle manufacturers are likely to again raise prices of their vehicles in the near term to offset the impact of high input costs and a weak rupee, industry officials said on Thursday.

Japanese bike maker Yamaha has increased prices of its bikes by up to Rs12,000, effective from February 11, and the industry is seeing announcements from other makers at any time.

“We are expecting notification from other bike makers soon,” said Sabir Sheikh, Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Manufacturers (APMA), mentioning, “We get the information from dealers and suppliers, who inform us about potential price hikes.”

He said the companies attribute increasing prices to rupee depreciation, increase in international commodity prices, higher energy cost, and increased freight charges.

The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) data shows bike sales grew from 2016 to 2018, posting a significant growth, which slowed down in 2019, followed by a fall in 2020, and returning to normal in the financial year 2021.

During the first six months of the financial year 2022, the sales have shown growth except for December, which experts attribute to end-of-the-year phenomenon when people delay buying in order to buy a new-year model after the year ends.

Recently Japanese bike makers – Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki have managed to increase their market share against cheap Chinese motorcycle makers. The segment has seen growth during the last 20 years, growing from 86,000 in the financial year 2000 to 1.9 million in the financial year 2021, numbers quoted by PAMA members. The government officials have put the total bike sales at 2.6 million in FY2021.

Sheikh added that the data only shows sales of its listed companies and hundreds of small Chinese cheap bikes assemblers weren't listed. “Therefore, the data doesn't fully reflect the actual picture,” he notified, adding that Chinese bikes picked a big pie - of up to 55-60 percent of the industry till 2020.

However, the increase in motorcycle prices and overall inflation has made it impossible for the income group that opted for Chinese cheap bikes to buy anymore.

Sales of expensive Japanese brand motorcycles such as Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha have increased last year and its pie of market share has gone up to 60 percent.

“People, who previously opted for four-wheel, have been forced to go for a two-wheel owing to surging car and fuel prices.”, said Sheikh. He shared that even the people with cars buy motorcycles to save their fuel consumption.

“The established companies preempted that sales may go down with increasing prices and rising inflation, which both would reduce buying power.”