Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended almost flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday on an equilibrium of demand and supply of the greenback, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 174.87 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 174.89.

“The rupee stayed stable as the demand and the supply of the greenback remained in balance,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“We expect the local unit to follow a range-bound trading pattern in coming days. Though dollar inflows are healthy, aggressive dollar buying from importers and the corporate sector may result in demand exceeding supplies of the US currency, putting pressure on the local unit.”

Pakistan has received $1 billion through the issuance of sukuk in the international market. $1.053 billion also came to the country as loan tranche from the IMF’s $6 billion loan programme last week. This proceeds lent support to the country’s forex reserves.

The forex reserves were depleting at a faster pace on the back of higher external debt servicing and a surge in the current account deficit.

The country’s reserves declined 3.7 percent to $22.482 billion as of January 28. The reserves held by the SBP decreased 2.9 percent to $16.190 billion. In the open market, the rupee lost 50 paisas against the dollar, closing at 177.30 to the dollar, compared with 176.80 in the previous session.