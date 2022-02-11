NTC fails to evolve consensus on defining goods, services

ISLAMABAD: The centre and provinces remain at loggerheads over the exact definition of goods and services for moving towards harmonisation of general sales tax (GST) as the National Tax Council (NTC) failed to evolve a consensus.

Fragmented GST has been considered one of the sources increasing the cost of doing business in Pakistan, but so far the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and provinces seem unable to make progress on it.

The lack of consensus among the federal and provincial governments might become a major stumbling block for obtaining programme loan of $600 million from the World Bank under RISE-II.

“The National Tax Council (NTC) held an important meeting this week in Islamabad where the provinces asked for evolving consensus on the definition of goods and services, because without striking a breakthrough on exact definition, the objectives of harmonisation of GST cannot be achieved,” sources confirmed to The News on Thursday.

GST on goods and services has become a complicated issue under the existing Constitutional arrangements, as GST on goods is the domain of the centre, while GST on services falls under the jurisdiction of the provinces.

The complication arises in exactly defining what is a good and what are services. For instance, hotels and restaurants are on the list of services, but the hotel industry buys food items for preparation, so it becomes difficult to differentiate between goods and services.

Such complications exist in many other sectors, which calls for both sides to develop a consensus to move forward with the definition of both goods and services.

Representatives of provinces argued that Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was interested in resolving the outstanding issues for moving towards harmonisation of GST, but the FBR’s chairman should show leniency for moving towards a consensus.

“If the FBR showed its stiff stance then it will become difficult to evolve consensus on harmonisation of GST,” sources said, and added that efforts were still underway for getting the set objectives.

It was the mandate of the NTC to resolve all outstanding issues between the centre and provinces, including harmonising the tax laws, scope of respective laws, and bringing tax rates in line with the harmonisation.

A query for sent the Finance Ministry for seeking comments, but no reply was received till the filing of this report.

On the issue of harmonising the GST base, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its last staff report said that this would be critical to improve competitiveness and the business environment. Under the current system, the sales tax base is fragmented, with services subject to provincial taxation and goods under federal government taxation.

Fragmentation of the tax base has severely compromised tax policy design and administration, generated disagreements over tax base definition and crediting, caused cascading and double taxation for businesses, and significantly increased compliance costs.

Indeed, the system is cumbersome and harms competitiveness by increasing the cost of doing business, the report concluded.