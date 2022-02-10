RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while presiding over the 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference, maintained all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices would be eliminated whatever is the cost.

The Corps Commanders’ conference, which was held at GHQ on Wednesday, was given comprehensive briefing on security situation in the country particularly recent incidents in Balochistan. The participants were apprised of the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

Forum paid tribute to the martyrs who gave ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and inflicting heavy losses on them, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces. “We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed Forces and with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour,” General Bajwa observed.

He said that terrorists’ desperate attempts for revival would not be allowed to succeed. We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors and accomplices whatever is the cost, COAS emphasised.

The COAS directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional and sub-conventional domain.

Nine soldiers including an officer of security forces were martyred while repulsing attacks of terrorist groups in Panjgor and Naushki, Balochistan, earlier this month. The security forces killed at least 20 terrorists in exchange of fire and then during clean-up operations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan accompanied by General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited Naushki on Tuesday. He also lauded the professionalism and bravery exhibited by troops with which the terrorists were defeated.