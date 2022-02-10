Seven-year-old abducted girl recovered

ISLAMABAD: A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped on Wednesday evening by the criminals who attempted to snatch mobile phones and other valuables from a family near the Islamabad Highway. The Khanna Police Station recovered the child abandoned from a street.

According to witnesses, family was standing near the highway, when two gunmen riding a bike held them hostage at gunpoint and tried to snatch mobile phones and other valuables. However, when the family offered resistance, the gunmen took their seven-year-old girl along with them and disappeared.