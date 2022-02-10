Police inspector to investigate Mirpurkhas gang-rape incident

SUKKUR: The Mirpurkhas Police have assigned an inspector to investigate the gang rape incident of two girls, as no evidences were found during the medical examination of the rape victims. SSP Mirpurkhas advised collection of DNA samples to identify the criminals, while new sections 6/7 ATA were added to the FIR. According to the police sources, the female medical officer of Naukot Basic Heath Centre Dr Zaib-un-Nisa in her preliminary examination report said no mark of violence, blood or any other evidence of rape was found, however, she conceded that the final report would be prepared after the DNA sampling test.
