Student complains to Azra Pechuho of sexual harassment, VC rejects

SUKKUR: A female student of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences protested during the Sindh Minister for Health’s visit to the university against being sexually harassed by the director of the hostel.

A final-year medical student of the People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences, Nawabshah, identified as Parveen Rind, on Wednesday staged a protest at the university campus during the visit of Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, for being sexually harassed by the director hostel Ghulam Mustafa Rajput. She told the provincial minister that the girls, who complained about sexual harassment, were killed by the university administration and portrayed them as suicide. She alleged that hostel wardens, including Farheen and Atifa, were also involved in that dirty game.

Perveen Rind blamed both the wardens for attempting to strangulate her, when she refused to have relationship with the director of hostel, saying when she started shouting for rescue, her hostel mates came to her rescue.

Dr Azra Pechuho assured her of justice and ordered the vice-chancellor of the university to hold a fair inquiry of the complaint and directed the university administration to provide security to the complainant. Meanwhile, Prof Dr Gulshan Memon, Vice Chancellor, People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences, said that Parveen had passed the final examinations and despite that was living in the hostel for the last few months. When the university administration told her to vacate the hostel room, she complained about sexual harassment.