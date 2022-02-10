Imran’s speech advance admission of defeat: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Imran Khan’s speech an advance admission of defeat in a no-confidence motion to be brought in the parliament against him.

She said Imran’s speech shows that he is well aware that his days in power are numbered which is why he is visibly in a state of panic. She said this is a great sign for the people of Pakistan because it means that people would finally breathe a sigh of relief. The speeches of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif would be heard now, no matter if they are an hour long or 12-hour long, she added.

The former info minister congratulated the nation, saying that they would soon be rescued from this disastrous PTI rule because Imran’s speech has announced the success of the no-confidence motion even before it is presented. Imran’s ouster would save the country and its people from his historical incompetence and corruption.

Marriyum said: “Imran desperately tried and miserably failed to justify his pledge of being "dangerous". Using Imran’s own infamous phrase, she told him: “Aap Ne Ghabrana Nahi Hai”. The nation has recognized the Imran mafia which has been calling everyone thief while looting the people and national wealth with both hands. But now that his corrupt and evil deeds are about to send him packing, Imran is whining and screaming, she said.

“Rs 500 billion in the accounts of Tahir Iqbal, Arshad, Rafiq and Noman came from Imran’s foreign funding. It is necessary to get rid of the patrons of mafia and cartels like Imran to set Pakistan back on the path to progress. The powerful flour, sugar, electricity, gas, medicine, LNG thieves will come under the law, once Imran is put behind the bars for his crimes. In addition to this, the corruption of Imran’s own family will soon be revealed to people. Looting by Imran and his touts has already been unearthed and these cases will now be heard in courts,” she said.

The spokesperson said Imran would now be held accountable for unleashing a tsunami of corruption and extortion in the federal government and Punjab. The time has come to punish the bandits and patron-in-chief of mafias. All those who thought they were too powerful to be held accountable would now come under the scrutiny of the law, she said. Marriyum said Imran should stop these embarrassing speeches that are nothing more than a desperate plea for a job extension.