PTI’s foreign funding case faces delaying tactics

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party PTI’s foreign funding case once again faced impediments on Wednesday, as the Election Commission of Pakistan adjourned the case until March 1 on the request of the newly-appointed PTI lawyer (9th since the case was filed), and ex-attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan, who sought an adjournment citing his hearings before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Earlier, on February 1, the lawyer had also sought an adjournment due to his ill health and this time, he sought time through his junior lawyer. The PTI’s foreign funding case is the oldest in its nature, as it was filed in November 2014.

The petitioner and PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar’s lawyer Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah protested on yet another adjournment sought by the PTI’s lawyer. He said that during the last seven years since the case was filed, the PTI had sought at least 24 adjournments on similar or other grounds, which the ECP in its order of October 10, 2019 termed ‘historic abuse of law’ for delaying the case.

He said now that the case had reached a decisive stage, the PTI has once again resorted to filing frivolous applications besides seeking unwarranted adjournments to delay the case.

He contended that the detailed review of the scrutiny committee report is complete and ready for presentation. However, he noted, a forensic analysis of the records requisitioned through the State Bank of Pakistan and other documents shared with the petitioner on February 7 is now in progress.

A team of five experts, he noted, is conducting the review, and the review of the documents acquired through the State Bank of Pakistan is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

Later, talking to the media persons outside the ECP, Akbar S Babar again lauded the ECP for ending secrecy in the case, saying the case had reached a conclusive stage. He ridiculed fresh PTI applications seeking secrecy of documents and removing him from the case, saying it seems the PTI leadership had lost touch with reality as all these tactics failed in the past and would not bear any fruit now even.

He said as a detailed forensic analysis of the documents acquired through the SBP is in progress, the findings would be filed before the ECP on March 1, which would include the suggested ‘way forward’ to conclude the case at the earliest. The petitioner said time has run out for the PTI and Imran Khan to take shelter and hide from accountability on one or another excuse as their day of reckoning is near.

“The case would be a turning point in Pakistan’s history as it would be a giant leap to institutionalise political parties which are real nurseries of credible leadership if regulated under law,” he maintained.