Tarin holds meeting with KP finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with KPK Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra at the Finance Division on Wednesday to discuss various issues.

The KPK minister briefed the meeting about the financial performance of the KP government and highlighted some issues, including arrangement of payment of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) by the federal government, financial requirements for erstwhile FATA, and transfer under NFC Award. He sought support of the federal government to resolve these issues.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin assured him full support and cooperation of the federal government to resolve the issues on priority.