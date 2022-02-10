Tarin holds meeting with KP finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with KPK Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra at the Finance Division on Wednesday to discuss various issues.
The KPK minister briefed the meeting about the financial performance of the KP government and highlighted some issues, including arrangement of payment of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) by the federal government, financial requirements for erstwhile FATA, and transfer under NFC Award. He sought support of the federal government to resolve these issues.
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin assured him full support and cooperation of the federal government to resolve the issues on priority.
ISLAMABAD: A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped on Wednesday evening by the criminals who attempted to snatch mobile...
JHANG: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Wednesday imposed a ban on the sale of food items and...
SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police have seized some 38 kilograms of ‘Charas’ from the secret boxes of a truck. The...
SUKKUR: A pregnant woman in Sanghar was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle when she was on way...
SUKKUR: The Mirpurkhas Police have assigned an inspector to investigate the gang rape incident of two girls, as no...
SUKKUR: A female student of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences protested during the Sindh Minister...
Comments