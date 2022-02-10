Swiss envoy calls on air chief, lauds PAF expertise

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Switzerland, Benedict de Cerjat called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, on Wednesday. The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.
The Air Chief said that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries. Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.
