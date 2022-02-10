KP Food Safety Authority seizes dead buffaloes

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) on Wednesday confiscated two dead buffaloes from a vehicle near the Dauranpur area of Peshawar.

The accused were arrested when the dead buffaloes were found in the vehicle being transported to Charsadda from Peshawar. The dead cattle were thrown at the dumping point of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

Also, KPFSA claimed to have seized a dead cow in the Odigram area of Lower Dir. The cow had been slaughtered after its death. The accused involved in the incident were arrested. A number of other actions were taken in various areas of the province to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people. Several food-carrying vehicles were inspected in the Lower Kurram district.

During the inspection, a heavy quantity of unhealthy snacks was recovered from a vehicle headed for Sadda Bazaar from Bannu. The unhealthy items were seized and the owner was fined. The team inspected various food outlets in the Bannu district. During the inspection, general stores, wholesale dealers, bakers and other related shops were inspected. The improvement notices were issued to the food outlets.

The Food Safety Authority conducted training sessions with food businesses in various districts of the province. The food handlers were given imparted training in standard operating procedures and food, premises and personal hygiene principles.

Secretary Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R) Mushtaq Ahmed directed Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to intensify the crackdown against unhealthy beverages, substandard snacks and other junk food in the premises of schools, colleges and universities. He issued the orders while presiding over a review meeting on the performance of the KP Food Safety Authority.

Director-General, KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan, apprised the secretary of the steps taken for ensuring quality food to the people. He said seven mobile food testing laboratories had already been established, adding work was in progress on a state-of-the-art laboratory in Peshawar.

The Director-General Food Safety Authority said that the Authority was also working on the establishment of training schools in the province, where the food handlers would be trained on food, premises and personal hygiene. He said in the first phase three training schools will be established in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad.