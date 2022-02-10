Six students fall unconscious after eating poisonous snack

GHALLANAI: Six students of grade-6 fell unconscious after eating poisonous snack (Chana chor) in Government Middle School, Hashim Kor, in Mohmand tribal district on Wednesday.
The affected students identified as Salman, Muhammad Naveed, Abdul Basit, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Baseer Khan and Muhammad Naeem were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ghallanai, where their condition was stated to be out of danger after provision of emergency medical treatment. The students said that one of their class-fellows had brought some food and shared it with others.
They fell unconscious soon after eating the stuff, they added. The worried parents of the students and local people rushed to the DHQ Hospital to inquire after the health of ailing students. Chana chor is a common street snack in most parts of the country.
ISLAMABAD: A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped on Wednesday evening by the criminals who attempted to snatch mobile...
JHANG: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Wednesday imposed a ban on the sale of food items and...
SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police have seized some 38 kilograms of ‘Charas’ from the secret boxes of a truck. The...
SUKKUR: A pregnant woman in Sanghar was shot dead by some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle when she was on way...
SUKKUR: The Mirpurkhas Police have assigned an inspector to investigate the gang rape incident of two girls, as no...
SUKKUR: A female student of People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences protested during the Sindh Minister...
Comments