Banuri stripped of powers

KARACHI: Dr Tariq Banuri, the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, has been stripped of his powers, which have now been assigned to Dr. Shaista Sohail, the Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission. According to the notification issued on Wednesday, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director HEC, is allowed to continue in her position until a new Chairperson HEC is appointed, following a resolution moved by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and subsequent endorsement by 14 out of 21 Members of the Commission.
She will exercise the powers previously delegated to the Chairperson HEC in accordance with the notification issued in the second month of 2003 in order to ensure transparency, promote consultative processes, and the efficient and effective execution and implementation of all Commission orders, decisions, directives, and policies in accordance with the true spirit of the Commission as defined in the Ordinance.
