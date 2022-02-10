Governor tells federal departments to resolve public complaints timely

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday reviewed the performance of the federal government’s departments in the province with special reference to responses to complaints registered on the Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP).

Presiding over a meeting at the Governor’s House, he said the government organisations were bound to serve the people as the governance system was linked to better coordination between them and the public.

He emphasised that the federal government institutions should provide merit- and transparency-based services to the citizens, and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

The governor directed that the officials concerned should ensure immediate redressal of grievances and complaints through timely departmental action. According to the annual report pertaining to the PCP, performance of officials related to 83 departments were reviewed with regard to their work to resolve public complaints last year.

The federal departments in Sindh received 66,825 public complaints in 2021 through the PCP, and 95 per cent of them had been resolved, according to the report. It says 48 per cent of feedback had been received from people with regard to complaints during the past year.