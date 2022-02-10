Court issues notices as MQM-P seeks murder case against CM

A district and sessions court of Karachi’s District South issued notices to the SSP Complaint Cell and the deputy prosecutor on an application filed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan seeking the registration of a criminal case against the chief minister and the police chief of the province for “causing death of its activist and injuring other activists” during a protest outside the CM House against the controversial local government law.

MQM-P leaders Kanwar Naveed Jamil and others filed the application after the Civil Lines police refused to register a case against CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar for allegedly “ordering” a baton charge” against peaceful protesters on January 26.

The applicants submitted that police resorted to a baton charge and tear gas shelling against peaceful protesters during a rally against the controversial amendments in the local government law, causing injuries to several party activists, including women, and death of one activist, Mohammad Aslam.

The court was requested to issue directions to the DIG and SSP South, and the Civil Lines station house officer to record statements of the applicants and register an FIR against the chief minister, the IGP and other police high-ups. The court issued a notice to the SSP Complaint Cell and the deputy prosecutor, and called their replies on February 15.