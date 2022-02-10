Sindh records highest single-day deaths of Covid’s fifth wave

The novel coronavirus claimed 27 more lives in Sindh, the highest number of deaths in a single day in the province since the start of the fifth wave of the deadly virus, the chief minister said on Wednesday.

“As many as 27 more people infected with the coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, raising the death toll to 7,954, while 961 new cases emerged when 10,708 tests were conducted,” Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 report.

It was the highest number of deaths in a single day in Sindh since the start of fifth wave of Covid-19, he said, adding that 125 people had died in the first nine days of the current month due to the coronavirus infection.

With 27 more deaths, the toll hit 7,954 in Sindh, showing a 1.4 per cent mortality rate, while 10,708 samples were tested, in which 961 cases were detected. So far 7,699,225 tests had been conducted and 552,086 cases detected, he said, adding that 91 per cent or 502,314 patients had recovered, including 689 overnight.

The CM said that currently 41,818 patients were under treatment. Of them, 41,436 were in home isolation, 33 at isolation centres and 349 at hospitals. The condition of 318 patients was stated to be critical, including 25 put on ventilator.

Of the 961 new cases, 539 were detected in Karachi. District Malir reported 309 cases, District East 101, District South 69, District West 33, District Central 19, and District Korangi eight cases.

According to district-wise statistics, Hyderabad reported 127 cases, Tharparkar 38, Jamshoro 32, Thatta 28, Jacobabad 27, Mirpurkhas 25, Matiari 24, Tando Allahyar 21, TM Khan 18, Sukhur 13, Sanghar 12, Badin 11, Sujawal 10, Larkana and Shikarpur nine each, Umarkot seven, Khairpur four, and Dadu and Nawabshah one case each. With regard to the Omicron variant, the chief minister said 48 more samples were tested and 41 cases detected. So far, 740 Omicron cases had been recorded across Sindh, he added.

With regard to vaccination, the report said, 729,587 vaccines had been administered in the last 24 hours, while 39,406,085 or 72.93 per cent people had been inoculated till February 8, 2022.