Husband, in-laws booked for torturing mother-of-two

A mother of two children registered a case on Wednesday against her husband and in-laws for torturing her in their Azam Basti house.
In the FIR lodged at the Mehmoodabad police station under sections 377/J, 337 A(i) and 506/34, Hina said she had married Kashif Hussain in 2017, but she had been often beaten up since the early days of her marriage.
On February 5, she said, she took her in-laws to the wedding ceremony of a cousin, but the following day her husband and a brother-in-law tortured her and forced her to leave their house. The woman alleged that her father-in-law and a sister-in-law were also involved in such activities.
