Cabinet body suggests empowering municipal system to the max

The committee formed by the Sindh cabinet to look into the local government law has recommended to the provincial government that the offices of Karachi’s mayors, district chairmen, municipal committees and town committees as part of the municipal system in the province should be empowered to the maximum possible extent.

The second meeting of the Sindh cabinet’s subsidiary committee met in the committee room of the provincial assembly building on Wednesday. The committee decided to amend the LG law in accordance with the recent judgement of the Supreme Court and the agreements reached with political parties.

The committee took into consideration the recent judgement of the SC in the case related to the LG law and the consultation held with opposition political parties to improve the system of municipal governance in the province.

The committee decided that the LG law should be amended to incorporate the pertinent directives of the apex judiciary and also the points contained in the understanding reached in the process of consultation with opposition political parties.

The meeting was attended by Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, LG Secretary Najam Shah, Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Excise & Taxation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other relevant officials.

PTI to give tough time

After submitting a draft bill to the Sindh Assembly, seeking an empowered local government set-up, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s parliamentary party leader vowed on Tuesday to give a tough time to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s provincial government in the upcoming session.

“If the new local government bill is not introduced in the assembly, we will not accept any amended bill,” said Khurram Sher Zaman while addressing a parliamentary party meeting at the legislature.

“If the decision on the local bodies bill is not in accordance with the aspirations of the people, then we will go to court,” he said. PTI lawmakers attended the meeting and discussed several issues.

Zaman said Sindh’s ruling party was not allowing the opposition members belonging to PTI to speak on the assembly floor. The PTI lawmakers were also barred from discussing issues in their constituencies, he added.