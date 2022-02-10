Police foil attempt to steal ATM

A group of robbers uprooted the automated teller machine (ATM) at a branch of a private bank in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, but they failed to take it away as police timely arrived at the scene.
The incident took place in Block 3 in the wee hours of Wednesday when the robbers uprooted the ATM and were loading it onto a mini-truck when a police team showed up. Seeing the cops, the robbers bolted from the scene, leaving the truck with the ATM behind. Police said they managed to reach the bank timely after a citizen called up Madadgar 15 and informed them about the incident.
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday announced a low-cost housing scheme in Karachi.Keeping in view of the...
Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI has written a letter to the Sindh chief...
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday reviewed the performance of the federal government’s departments in the...
A district and sessions court of Karachi’s District South issued notices to the SSP Complaint Cell and the deputy...
Expressing its concerns over the new wave of targeted violence against minorities in Sukkur Division, the Sindh Human...
The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding the...
Comments