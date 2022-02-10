Police foil attempt to steal ATM

A group of robbers uprooted the automated teller machine (ATM) at a branch of a private bank in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, but they failed to take it away as police timely arrived at the scene.

The incident took place in Block 3 in the wee hours of Wednesday when the robbers uprooted the ATM and were loading it onto a mini-truck when a police team showed up. Seeing the cops, the robbers bolted from the scene, leaving the truck with the ATM behind. Police said they managed to reach the bank timely after a citizen called up Madadgar 15 and informed them about the incident.