MQM-P moves high court against redrawn local government constituencies

The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) challenged in the Sindh High Court on Wednesday the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification with regard to fresh delimitations of constituencies for local governments in the province.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other leaders filed a constitutional petition the high court, assailing the notification issued on December 31 by the ECP in respect of fresh delimitations of local government constituencies.

They argued that the delimitations had been carried out without calling objections, an act which was against the spirit of the constitution and local government laws. They submitted that the impugned notification was without lawful authority and issued in violation of a Supreme Court judgment. They said town demarcations had been made on an ethnic and linguistic basis and with a mala fide consideration.

The petitioners contented that the subdivision rule of the lower limit and upper limit of the population and the principles of the contiguity had been violated in the notification. The court was requested to direct the Sindh government and the election commission to furnish comments on their policy on delimitations along with their previous policy and reasons for not calling objections to the new delimitations of constituencies.

They sought declaration that the town demarcations had bene made on an ethnic and linguistic basis with a mala fide consideration, and the principles of contiguity had been flouted in the delimitation process, and that the exercise was liable to be stricken down.

The petitioners requested the court to direct the respondent to recall the notification issued on December 31 or accept their suggestions to redraw the towns, and in meantime suspend the notification till a decision on the petition.

In June 202, the MQM-P had earlier challenged in the high court the constitution of delimitation committees and the process of delimitations for the local bodies’ elections in the province by the provincial election commission.

They had submitted that the constitution of the delimitation committees and the process of delimitations of local bodies constituencies were in violation of the election and delimitation laws as well as against directions of the superior courts in delimitation cases.

The provincial election commissioner had earlier sent a notification to all district election commissioners for delimitations of union councils, union committees and wards for conducting the local government elections in the province, whose which term expired in August 2020.

Biased delimitations

Talking to media persons after submitting the petition, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of carrying out biased local bodies delimitations, saying that the Sindh government had made illegal towns in its tenure.

“The so-called democratic governments have never recognised the local governments and never held their [parties’] elections in the country’s history,” he said. MQM-P senior deputy convener Kunwar Naveed Jamil accompanied him.

Terming the PPP “a feudal democratic party”, he said that because of pressure from the higher courts, the ruling party in the province had been conducting the polls, “but now the PPP has drawn local government constituencies in the province for its own political interests”. “The extremely prejudiced, immoral, illegal and undemocratic demarcations have been made in the province only to promote the feudal system,” Siddiqui alleged.