In bid to survive, NICVD stops offering free elective procedures

Citing lack of survival benefits in elective angioplasties as well as liabilities worth billions of rupees, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has said that they will no longer be offering free angioplasties and other cardiac interventions, including surgeries.

“As studies have indicated that elective, or non-emergency, angioplasty has no survival benefits, and patients requiring elective cardiac interventions can get similar benefits from medicines, we are no longer offering free angioplasties and other elective procedures and surgeries,” NICVD Executive Director Prof Nadeem Qamar told The News on Wednesday.

Patients requiring primary PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) or angioplasties in emergency and those with acute coronary syndrome will continue to avail these cardiac interventions for free, said Prof Qamar, adding that emergency and paediatric surgeries will also be done for free.

Acknowledging that offering free elective angioplasties and surgeries is not a sustainable model for a cardiac-care facility, he said the burden of patients at the NICVD is tremendous because people from entire Pakistan come to Karachi for free angioplasties, cardiac surgeries and other elective procedures.

“Since offering free elective procedures is not an economically viable and sustainable model, our liabilities have reached Rs8 billion to Rs9 billion, forcing us to suspend some of our operations temporarily,” he lamented.

“Now the Sindh government has approved the provision of Rs4 billion to the NICVD for clearing our liabilities and to continue offering cardiac services to people.” Replying to a question, he said people who are advised to undergo an elective angioplasty by a cardiologist can now get it done in the private or semi-private ward by paying for it, but if the patient cannot afford it, they can opt for the treatment through zakat.

“Out zakat fund was stopped when we started offering all the facilities for free, but now we have asked the government to provide us zakat funds to help those who are entitled to it. We have also asked The Cardiovascular Foundation and the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal to provide funds for the needy.”

Restricted surgeries

Prof Qamar disclosed that they have also restricted cardiac surgeries to a large extent, saying that only the surgeries required in case of emergencies will be carried out, while elective ones will be done as per the elective angioplasties’ model.

He, however, made it clear that paediatric surgeries will not be restricted and no charges will be received because most of the parents of children with congenital heart diseases cannot afford treatment at private health facilities.

No survival benefits

He claimed that an elective angioplasty has no survival benefits, and patients requiring the procedure can get the same benefits with the help of medicines.

“Data and studies have shown that medical treatment has the same benefits as elective angioplasty. Elective angioplasty is not contraindicated for cardiac patients, but it is not a more beneficial treatment than the use of medicines,” he said, adding that lifestyle changes also help lower mortality due to cardiac ailments.

Free stroke treatment

Asking the media to highlight the free-of-charge stroke treatment started at the NICVD, Prof Qamar said that since November they have reversed stroke in 12 patients who were about to be paralysed or even die due to the blockage of the blood vessel carrying blood to the brain.

“We have started this free treatment through which the life of a person having a large stroke is saved by removing the blood clot from the blood vessel carrying blood to the brain, or if required, a stent is inserted to open the vessel.”

He added that any person having a stroke can be prevented from permanent disability or death if they are brought timely to the NICVD for treatment. Claiming that the NICVD is the only health facility offering the stroke-reversal treatment in the public sector, he said it is a great service that can prevent a large number of people from permanent disability or death.