 
close
Thursday February 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Israel hits missile targets in Syria

By AFP
February 10, 2022

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel launched strikes against targets in Syria early on Wednesday, hitting anti-aircraft batteries in response to a missile fired from Syria, the military said. Sirens were sounded in the northern Israeli Arab city of Umm Al-Fahm after the Syrian missile launch but it exploded in mid-air, the Israel Defence Forces tweeted.

Comments