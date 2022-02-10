Melania Trump to make Parler her ‘social media home’

WASHINGTON: Former US first lady Melania Trump will use Parler for exclusive communications and make the platform her "social media home", the company said on Wednesday. Parler, a social media service popular with American right-wing users, had also spearheaded the launch of her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture in December.
The site had gone dark for weeks early last year after major service providers cut it off for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by followers of then-US President Donald Trump.
