Abu Dhabi gas blast raises jitters after attacks

DUBAI: A gas explosion in downtown Abu Dhabi prompted a warning of a possible attack early on Wednesday following a series of drone and missile assaults by Yemeni rebels.

The US embassy issued a security alert after the blast in a building on Hamdan Street just after midnight sent a fireball into the sky and set off a blaze. But emergency teams in the United Arab Emirates capital "put out a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion", the official WAM news agency said. "The teams managed to control the situation after extinguishing the fire and safely vacating the residents," it said.