VP Harris to represent US at Munich security conference

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the US delegation at this month’s Munich Security Conference, a major annual gathering that this year will unfold against the backdrop of a Nato-Russia face-off over Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

The trip, announced by White House Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, will put Harris under an intense spotlight a year after becoming the first Black and Asian person and the first woman sworn in as US vice president.

The Munich conference, which typically draws major world political, non-governmental, business and academic leaders, will likely be dominated by discussion over Russia’s massive military deployment on the border of Ukraine, as part of a bid to prevent the country from ever joining Nato and to create a wider Russian sphere of influence.