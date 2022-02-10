Ukraine sees no imminent threat of Russian attack

AVDIVKA, Ukraine: A top Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday that the Russian forces massed near the ex-Soviet state´s borders did not appear to be ready to launch an all-out assault.

Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said the forces -- estimated at more than 100,000 soldiers backed up by heavy artillery and tanks -- were being used primarily "for political pressure and blackmail" at this stage.

US officials in Washington have said Russia appeared to have 70 percent of the troops and equipment needed to launch a mass invasion of Ukraine. Malyar told reporters in the government-held eastern frontline town of Avdiivka that the threat of a Russian attack was real.

But she stressed that talk of an imminent war was premature. "We see a concentration of military personnel and equipment. But as of today, they are not forming assault groups," Malyar said.

"We also do not see the formation of the infrastructure needed for an immediate escalation." But she added: "This does not mean that there is not a threat." European leaders have started to voice some hope that earlier fears of a full-scale war breaking out in the coming days or week were fading thanks to an intense diplomatic push.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had secured a pledge from Russia´s Vladimir Putin during marathon talks in Moscow this week that the Kremlin "would not be the source of an escalation".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said Wednesday that the flurry of diplomatic efforts marked "progress". Malyar said Russia´s ultimate goal was not to seize Ukraine but to destabilise the West.

"Putting Ukraine under its full control is not Russia´s final objective," she said. "Its strategic objective is to ruin the political and security alliances of Western countries."Meanwhile, Russia and Belarus will begin 10 days of joint military drills on Thursday, setting in train one of the most overtly threatening elements of the Kremlin’s buildup of forces around Ukraine’s borders.

Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian general staff, arrived in Belarus on Wednesday to oversee the drills. Russia has moved up to 30,000 troops, two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and numerous fighter jets into Belarus for joint training exercises with the Belarusian army. Satellite imagery shows much of the hardware has been moved to locations close to the border with Ukraine.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, reportedly told France’s Emmanuel Macron this week that the troops would leave Belarus when the exercises ended on 20 February. Even if that does happen, the drills show that Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, is a firm ally in Putin’s Ukraine policy.

“Lukashenko will not be able to resist giving Belarusian territory for whatever purposes Russia needs it, whether it’s marching through, using Belarusian military facilities, airbases, maybe potentially even the air defence system,” said Artyom Shraibman, a Belarusian political analyst.

From the border with Belarus, it is only about 210-km down a highway to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and the joint exercises add a new front to a potential Russian assault on Ukraine.

There is also a threat from the south, where Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, and from the east, where Moscow has directed an insurgency against Kyiv’s authority and has massed troops close to the Russia-Ukraine border.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine back in 2014, Lukashenko remained studiously neutral, despite the fact Belarus and Russia are theoretically part of one “Union State”. He refused to recognise annexed Crimea as Russian territory, and maintained warm relations with the then Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko.