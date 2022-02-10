PO arrested

LAHORE:Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) has arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), Tariq Hussain, after 13 years since his arrest warrants had been issued in 2009.

The accused is a resident of Jham Wala, Tehsil Wazirabad and an ex-employee of excise and taxation office Ghakhar. ACE Gujranwala circle officer arrested the accused under section 420/467/468/471 of Pakistan Penal Code. The accused had prepared fake and forged documents of property and helped illegal occupants to get the possession of seven shops that belonged to a complainant, Aasia Farkhanda.

In another case, ACE arrested accused Jameel Khan and Jamal Khan from National Town, Rawalpindi. As a result of an enquiry conducted by ACE on the complaint of Kamran Chauhan, it was proved that the accused in connivance with the officials of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi constructed an illegal commercial building in violation of building plan and caused Rs4.4m loss to government exchequer. After completion of investigation a judicial action was approved against them.